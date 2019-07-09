Holder Moors & Cabot Lifted Kellogg Co (K) Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $794,430

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 106.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,602 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, up from 6,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 2.08 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 12.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt owns 27,555 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 27,236 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has 35,830 shares. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 27,080 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Hite Hedge Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has 3.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers owns 162,124 shares. Northstar Investment Llc reported 3.49% stake. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc reported 12,324 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583 shares. 978,034 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. 260,132 were reported by Wilsey Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 7,960 shares to 48,283 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The (NYSE:TRV) by 26,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

