Holder Moors & Cabot Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding; As Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Stock Price Rose, Perritt Capital Management Boosted Position by $511,350

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 66,374 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to Its Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1309.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $189.28. About 914,351 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 51,438 shares to 52,738 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 22,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,432 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,640 are owned by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has 1,425 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 1.07 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,250 shares. 3,838 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Company. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First National Tru reported 47,604 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,284 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. 2,279 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. 21,997 are owned by Eqis Mngmt Inc. Colonial Advsrs has 2,051 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 1,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 0.57% or 21,264 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen’s Blincyto successful in late-stage ALL study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn New (NYSE:MLR) by 10,188 shares to 153,083 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX) by 38,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,842 shares, and cut its stake in Globalscape Inc (NYSEMKT:GSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.5% or 283,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 290,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,250 shares. 80,035 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. State Street holds 637,812 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.43% or 508,293 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 767,326 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 68,865 are owned by Perritt Mgmt. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 682,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Financial Bank Tru invested 0.04% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 75,835 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 52,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spartan Motors +8% on earnings beat and raising FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spartan Motors To Exhibit At Entegra Coach Homecoming Academy For Class A Diesel RV Owners – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster Brand Unveils Two New Electric Vehicle Fleet Concepts, And Last Mile Delivery Grocery Truck Body, At 2019 Work Truck Show – PRNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.