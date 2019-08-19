Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Freeport (FCX) Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Holding by $571,648

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 837.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 10.31M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 788,415 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares to 157,400 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 442,029 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).