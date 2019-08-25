Holder Montag A & Associates Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Decreased Its Holding by $693,000

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.16M shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,607 shares to 11,188 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,550 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson holds 3,221 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company holds 36,529 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 2.02 million shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 10,601 shares. 2,138 were reported by First Personal Services. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.02M shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.66 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,896 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer. 283,639 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. Capital Incorporated Ok has invested 0.27% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 10,292 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Punch And Associates has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.