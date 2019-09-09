Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Sprott Has Upped Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Holding by $750,000

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 393,773 shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai owns 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,790 shares. Axiom Lc De accumulated 57,527 shares. Joel Isaacson & stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature & Inv Advisors Limited has invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Commerce owns 35,981 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,972 shares. Rothschild Commerce Asset Us Inc reported 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advsr holds 2.36% or 5,017 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 307 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,635 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 328,296 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Lp stated it has 1,645 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Ltd holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 176 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associates Inc invested in 278 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 172,149 shares. One Trading Lp owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 3,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 53,004 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 11,180 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 293,920 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 38,953 shares. Wasatch Inc reported 537,695 shares stake. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 37,100 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc owns 547,163 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.09% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.13% or 35,945 shares.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Announces that Rezo Kanovich Is Joining the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19,999 shares to 25,568 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).