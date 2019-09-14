Holder Monetta Financial Services Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Athena Capital Advisors Lowered by $4.54 Million Its Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92 million, down from 108,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,054 shares to 8,876 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 88,282 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Spc Fin holds 1.18% or 43,883 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 123,556 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc accumulated 0.92% or 379,020 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 19,532 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 189,935 shares. Martin Currie Ltd owns 3.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,709 shares. 37,270 were accumulated by Jnba Finance Advisors. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 107,951 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 121,396 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc owns 81,645 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.21% or 2.03 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 3.65% or 1.49 million shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Co stated it has 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 413,548 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 0.09% stake. 27,561 were reported by Hodges Cap Management Inc. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 33,238 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd has 1,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corp has 1,576 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Communications Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,706 shares. 3.89 million are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Ltd reported 51,942 shares stake. Principal Group has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 7,169 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 21,485 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).