Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Ameren (AEE) Stake; Winslow Capital Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 60,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571.79 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $271.15. About 1.56M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 390,866 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 3.26M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 7.34 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,382 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,769 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 198,813 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% or 128,778 shares in its portfolio. 4,155 were reported by Weatherstone. Blackhill Cap Incorporated invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Temasek (Private) Ltd reported 1.44M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust Bancshares Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,062 shares. Ami Asset Management has invested 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.25 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Unusual Put-Skew on Mastercard Despite Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KG Funds Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Ameren Accelerator seeks energy-focused startups to develop smart community technologies and clean energy solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 317,891 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Citizens Bankshares reported 29,908 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Element Capital Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 5,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,460 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Opus Inv Mgmt invested in 1.08% or 74,165 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 91,835 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ledyard Bankshares owns 4,781 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants reported 0.04% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 23,092 shares in its portfolio.