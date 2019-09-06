Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.13. About 3.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 35,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 254,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, up from 218,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 111,182 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 64,210 shares. 25,707 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Renaissance Llc has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 34,700 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 11,031 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 54,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Ny holds 8,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt reported 403,758 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co invested 0.55% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Sei holds 259,791 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 21,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 34,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,444 shares to 182,879 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 115,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,166 shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.