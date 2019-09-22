Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Synovus Finl (SNV) Position; Stack Financial Management Increases Stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 143.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 174,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 295,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, up from 121,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 2.94 million shares traded or 104.85% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital reported 111,943 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,544 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 55,001 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 7,251 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greylin Mangement Inc accumulated 0.25% or 8,995 shares. 3,592 are held by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 88,712 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. 442,206 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks. 9,179 are owned by Apriem Advsrs. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 13.83 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 28,800 shares or 2.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares to 190,727 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,533 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 71,538 shares to 76,924 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,750 shares, and cut its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO).