Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Granite Constr (GVA) Holding; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,754 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 143,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 147,242 shares to 665,239 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 271,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,122 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.