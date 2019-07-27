Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Newpark Res (NR) Position; Banbury Partners Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 361,931 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,662 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

