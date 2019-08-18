Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Cme Group (CME) Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $385,950

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58 million, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 160 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall & Sullivan Wa reported 18,863 shares stake. 1,920 are held by Cubic Asset Management Lc. Pennsylvania Trust holds 14,519 shares. 7,400 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 140 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 17 shares. Cantillon Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Park National Corporation Oh owns 7,134 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation invested in 182,577 shares. Interocean Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 815 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 2.65% or 54,165 shares. Burgundy Asset Management stated it has 713,123 shares.