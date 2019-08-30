Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Upped Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holding; V F (VFC) Position Boosted by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 78,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 329,187 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61M, up from 250,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 527,442 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 113,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 764,380 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77 million, up from 651,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 1.48M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 161,654 shares to 941,477 shares, valued at $41.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 48,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,511 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Chem Bankshares has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.06% or 1.76M shares. Duncker Streett Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 980 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 186,976 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Company has invested 0.8% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 9,600 shares. 400 are owned by Live Your Vision Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 20,342 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.76 million shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 153,122 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks reported 70,398 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prns Ltd Co accumulated 24,563 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lipe Dalton reported 0.83% stake. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stearns Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stevens Mgmt LP has 39,490 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd reported 1.08% stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 579,667 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 34,845 shares. Growth Lp invested in 0.54% or 100,000 shares. Qs Limited Co stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 329,187 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Buckhead Limited Com holds 15,590 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 56,077 shares to 275,759 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 34,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

