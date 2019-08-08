Holder Miles Capital Upped Honeywell International (HON) Stake; A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position as Stock Value Declined

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 3.01 million shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 1.92 million shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 0.55% or 762,557 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Lc reported 4,440 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Company accumulated 0.41% or 8,000 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brinker Cap holds 28,043 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 123,863 are owned by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc. Inv Limited Company holds 8,376 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wms Ltd Company owns 4,195 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.24 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 23,816 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd owns 61,141 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 680,634 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co has 8,075 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.25M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10,715 shares to 17,515 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 18 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,868 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 265 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 8,628 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 508 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 259,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.07% or 59,998 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 44,189 shares. 47,002 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 363,352 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fmr Lc has 308,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 10,569 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).