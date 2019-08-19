Holder Mig Capital Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $4.38 Million; Stock Declined

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 207,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.44M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32M shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 0.12% or 10,545 shares. Weitz Investment Management reported 991,050 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Research holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4.05 million shares. Tcw Gru holds 1.52% or 3.96 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 89,612 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 179,524 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd accumulated 14,195 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 237,723 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 15,800 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 361,623 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Florida-based Provise Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 236,125 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com. Act Ii Management LP owns 215,000 shares. Brookstone Management accumulated 0.06% or 21,811 shares.

