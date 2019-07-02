Holder Mig Capital Has Upped Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Position; Facebook Com (FB) Market Value Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased by $1.76 Million Its Position

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.40M, up from 165,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $194.55. About 7.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook asks users if they think it’s `good for the world’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 05/04/2018 – ICO: INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 149,895 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI)

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Cogent Communications, Shiloh Industries, and CURO Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Facebook Can Monetize Stories Faster and Better Than Snap – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com: The Lilliputians Have Landed – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Importance Of Dataism In The Future Of Freight Hauling – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Stock Fell Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

