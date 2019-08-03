Holder Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake; M&T Bank Has Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $25.06 Million

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3228737.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 258,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 258,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19M, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 155,337 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,289 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.13% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Cap New York holds 4,800 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 13,764 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers Bank invested in 0.56% or 10,602 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability reported 20,288 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,413 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,215 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 2.17% or 154,649 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 0.03% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 7,033 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 2,067 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 54,224 shares to 103,326 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,823 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares to 45,298 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,637 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J Company Lc accumulated 1,100 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc stated it has 42,305 shares. Sfmg Limited invested in 1,963 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 400 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher has invested 1.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Granite Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 7,585 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 6,366 shares. Provident Investment Management Inc reported 1,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Group accumulated 25,795 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 460,669 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 79,900 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 26,992 shares. Sumitomo Life Com holds 0.53% or 20,558 shares.