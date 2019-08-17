Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Upped Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake; Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Stock Value Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 9.58 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 215.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 82,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 121,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 38,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 4.45 million shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,637 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 31,658 shares to 428,075 shares, valued at $23.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,821 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

