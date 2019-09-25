Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Upped Amazon (AMZN) Position; Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Holder Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,185 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.20M, up from 15,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.33 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 47,078 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 1.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.04% or 134,394 shares. Choate Invest Advsr accumulated 61,153 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sather Group invested in 4.31% or 358,453 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,886 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Piedmont Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,625 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 26,512 shares. Strategic Fincl holds 89,279 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Incorporated invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Assoc Limited Oh has invested 1.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Saratoga Research & Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,829 shares to 18,308 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,889 were accumulated by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Putnam Limited Liability holds 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 579,662 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 3.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.28% stake. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 13,364 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Oh invested in 5,755 shares. 7,921 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough Inc. Economic Planning Group Adv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 682 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated has 94,733 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Lc has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy & reported 0.11% stake. Advisor Partners invested 2.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 9,022 shares to 51,444 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 23,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,707 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).