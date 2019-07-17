Holder Meridian Management Co Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $694,785

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 17,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 72,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 5.90M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent reported 38,102 shares. Senator Grp Lp holds 955,000 shares. Consulate Incorporated invested in 1,731 shares. Advisory Service Incorporated invested in 4,864 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has 7,359 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,137 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 146,890 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 191,572 shares. Haverford stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated holds 633,356 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Welch Limited Liability Co reported 1,099 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,626 were accumulated by South State. City Hldg Co has 20,429 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,111 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 202,723 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 33,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Personal Cap stated it has 6,877 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd stated it has 167,386 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.09% or 182,905 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability holds 25,938 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 283,339 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 51,014 shares. Citigroup reported 1.95M shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ally Fincl owns 35,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 17,566 shares to 42,166 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.