Holder Meridian Management Co Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,951 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 13,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $174.08. About 1.01M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 6,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 billion, up from 105,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 2.18 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,480 shares to 46,449 shares, valued at $6.28 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 40 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,836 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 40,183 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 26,019 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 2.03M shares. Tradewinds Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 32,000 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 21 are held by Assetmark. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 51,314 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp accumulated 13,300 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,527 shares. Paloma Mgmt has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,213 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 160,873 shares. Cibc Inc owns 145,335 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.