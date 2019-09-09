Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Stock Value Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.74. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 645,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.56 million, up from 629,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $209.11. About 203,117 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,572 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Basswood Capital Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 33,917 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt owns 230,906 shares. Diversified Tru owns 1,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Company owns 4,091 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Principal has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Spc Fincl Inc holds 3,797 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorp In invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 21,740 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 9,820 were reported by Lockheed Martin Inv Management. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp owns 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 80 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares to 158,276 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 26,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,409 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Management holds 616 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 1,311 shares. Moreover, Verity Asset Management has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 230 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 5,542 shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Fincl Grp Ut accumulated 11,809 shares. Davis R M reported 13,719 shares stake. Gradient Invs Lc reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2.89% or 52,820 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.49% or 720,741 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,748 shares. Cypress Cap owns 1,474 shares. 397 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Lafayette Investments has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

