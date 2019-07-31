Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Sound Shore Management Trimmed Position by $55.21 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.06. About 2.52 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 1,415 shares. South Dakota Council owns 27,480 shares. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 302,692 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,092 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com. Dakota Wealth Management owns 0.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,691 shares. 241 were reported by Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oarsman Capital has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 1,847 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,363 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,800 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 3,534 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 31,400 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 0.09% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company invested in 149,052 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.27% or 64,961 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,322 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 6,767 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Management Co owns 11,722 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.4% or 456,170 shares. Private Tru Com Na stated it has 16,722 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 8,975 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt owns 3,032 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 1.25% stake. Nuance Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,859 shares.