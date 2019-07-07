Holder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $10.58 Million

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 444,539 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advsr Llc holds 0.05% or 27,029 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Com Ltd Com owns 323,067 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,858 shares. 16,029 are held by Legacy Private Trust Comm. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc owns 158,537 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.83% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 131,960 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 11,284 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisor Partners Ltd invested in 98,510 shares or 0.59% of the stock. National Pension holds 0.68% or 3.78 million shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 0.25% or 40,379 shares. Fil holds 2.14M shares. Fosun Ltd invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

