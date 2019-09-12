Holder Matthew 25 Management Boosted Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.84 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 273,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60M, up from 251,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 12.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 222,557 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0.02% or 722,596 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 218,729 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,700 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 92,813 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 120,537 shares. Foundry Ltd Llc reported 0.62% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Systematic Lp reported 1.06M shares. Moreover, Stevens Management LP has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 307,711 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 97 are held by Assetmark. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,013 shares to 47,146 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,076 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,455 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 142,389 are held by Brinker Capital. Vista Capital Partners invested in 0.15% or 5,713 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt reported 2,485 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 5,284 shares. Srb Corporation has 21.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75M shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Com has 6,723 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guardian LP has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Management Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One Commerce Ltd has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.22M shares. Fin Advisory Serv stated it has 20,471 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Management reported 7.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Platinum Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).