Holder Mathes Company Lifted John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holding; Flow Traders Us Lowered Tsmc (TSM) Stake by $4.07 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 235,302 shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 145 shares. 748,661 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 10,819 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co reported 10,124 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 29,034 were reported by Millennium Ltd Llc. Brown Advisory owns 0.1% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 395,529 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has 29,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 36,606 shares. 284 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Bb&T Ltd holds 0% or 4,852 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,480 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 19,218 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 10,623 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Global Markets Holdi by 212,141 shares to 445,036 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci A by 36,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).