Holder Masters Capital Management Has Lifted Freeport (FCX) Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Lowered by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 10,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 47,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 58,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 11.78 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,182 shares to 260,664 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 321,656 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Limited Liability reported 62,713 shares. 274,000 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 47,111 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv stated it has 1.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 68,480 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability reported 1.65% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bokf Na owns 10,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 23,351 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 26,400 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 11,153 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 215 shares. Jericho Asset Limited Partnership invested in 279,635 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.70 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,378 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 822 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 104,407 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5.04 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc reported 3.96M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 551,683 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 60,491 shares. 417,623 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 29,071 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware invested in 0.14% or 69,743 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 20,810 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.04% or 32,908 shares. Prudential holds 0.06% or 2.60 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% or 16.67 million shares in its portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.