Holder Maryland Capital Management Raised Crown Castle Intl Co Reit (CCI) Stake; Cs Mckee LP Decreased Its United Techn (UTX) Position by $819,000

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in United Techn (UTX) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 58,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in United Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co Reit (CCI) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 7,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 2,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peconic Prns Limited Liability Co holds 27,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,370 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 564,978 shares. 136,505 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 24,407 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 54,311 shares. 671,312 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 44,531 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 262,256 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,421 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 33,504 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Btr Cap Mngmt holds 2.46% or 101,261 shares in its portfolio.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,553 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92,440 are owned by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Coastline has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Family Mgmt Corporation reported 26,820 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 694,439 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 131,606 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 110,032 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Financial Mngmt accumulated 147,507 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 769,449 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 2.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 19,860 are owned by Stearns Fincl Grp Inc. Old Point Trust Svcs N A holds 8,075 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.