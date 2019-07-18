Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Boosted Vf (VFC) Holding; Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Wex (WEX) as Shares Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 14,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,182 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 194,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 1.19 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 30,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,846 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.50M, down from 189,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. It closed at $218.46 lastly. It is down 12.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 584,446 are held by Fmr Ltd. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Ltd holds 117,922 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 976,075 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 111,262 shares. 2,304 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 80,600 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.04% or 1,750 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 125,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 240,167 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 16,089 shares stake. Cwm Lc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEX announces supply chain finance deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 750,235 shares to 7.11 million shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.26 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,380 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of stock or 24,926 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,144 were accumulated by Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny. Grimes & Co Inc holds 0.02% or 3,340 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,668 shares. Stearns Fincl Ser Gru reported 2,942 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 166,926 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv holds 5,550 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,173 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.75% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 301,169 shares. State Street owns 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18.54 million shares. Farmers invested in 1% or 40,611 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 324,055 shares. Telos Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 31,111 shares.