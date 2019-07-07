Holder Martin & Company Has Increased Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Position; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company's stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 379,064 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Time to Ring the Cash Register in Disney Stock? – Nasdaq" on June 21, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares to 342,669 shares, valued at $72.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).