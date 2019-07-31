Holder Martin Investment Management Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Its Fluor New (FLR) Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 49,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 82,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.70 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 28,677 shares to 130,942 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 22,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,346 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 667,433 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 26,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 62,292 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 1.18M are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Prudential Finance holds 0.05% or 886,476 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 11,384 shares. Brinker Capital reported 50,478 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 10,982 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 27,155 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,841 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication, Japan-based fund reported 2,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Llc reported 3,871 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,709 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares. New England Rech & reported 0.91% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,922 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 63,962 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,483 shares. 122,251 were accumulated by Martin Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,561 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation invested in 4,036 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 126,573 shares. Grimes And Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,950 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0.42% stake. 5,656 are owned by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. Weatherstone Management accumulated 5,446 shares or 0.35% of the stock.