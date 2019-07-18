Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Rose, Newport Asia Has Decreased by $10.78 Million Its Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 1.28 million shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Llc holds 0.01% or 341 shares in its portfolio. 30 were accumulated by Smithfield Company. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 596,577 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Narwhal Cap invested 0.8% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Brinker accumulated 3,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 28,171 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 74,527 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Co reported 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 124,816 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 19,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested in 15,332 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.07% or 12,994 shares. Fmr Limited Company owns 152,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.