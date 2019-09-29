Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding; At&T (T) Holder Guild Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 479,277 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 14,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 64,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 287,374 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 22,577 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 329,451 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability reported 42,034 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 2.49 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 19,591 shares in its portfolio. 93,603 are owned by Prudential Finance. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 59,932 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Lp has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 313,195 shares. Daiwa Group owns 4,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 36,875 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,600 shares to 46,600 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

