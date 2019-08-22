Holder Markston International Boosted United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stake; As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Value Rose, Cls Investments Has Lowered by $1.71 Million Its Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 72.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 1,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $621.34. About 112,635 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 499,624 are owned by American Century Companies Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 92,008 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverbridge Ltd Llc reported 278,692 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 218,255 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 7,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 16,213 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Raymond James Associate reported 8,778 shares stake. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 4,128 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Communications has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Apg Asset Nv reported 52,888 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 13,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 69.35 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 200,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 47,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century owns 11,185 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 0.21% or 1,932 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0% or 2,971 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.14% or 26,006 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 251,628 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 44,400 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 97,165 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 872,263 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Penobscot Management Inc owns 43,182 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 58,221 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Co invested in 1,859 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stewart Patten Co Lc stated it has 5,515 shares. Stack Finance Inc holds 4.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 317,725 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.82% or 48,162 shares. 21,889 are owned by Riverhead Ltd Liability Company.