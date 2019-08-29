Holder Markel Has Upped Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stake; As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shares Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 73,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 46,882 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M

Markel Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.90M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 155,515 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance owns 24,469 shares. 29,916 are held by Blair William Il. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd, California-based fund reported 9,200 shares. North Star Management Corporation reported 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Finance Architects holds 0.05% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stifel Financial Corp reported 115,439 shares. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Advisory Net Llc has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 7,500 shares. Catalyst Advsr Llc stated it has 19,956 shares. Citadel Lc holds 38,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 1.43M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 2,325 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Com Nj has invested 0.06% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ci Investments reported 217,106 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 8,015 shares. Ajo Lp reported 8,114 shares. 252 are held by Kings Point Cap. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 47.38 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Knott David M has invested 2.89% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Kbc Nv owns 5,030 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 165,500 shares to 233,350 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).