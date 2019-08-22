Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $96.95 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 675,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 5.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 14/03/2018 – Bankers rising Goldman’s heir apparent […]; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares to 908,167 shares, valued at $1.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate holds 1.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 21,443 shares. Cna Fincl Corp has 0.32% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 541 were reported by Cwm Ltd Co. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,337 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc owns 1,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cacti Asset Limited Co holds 3.15% or 203,914 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Com holds 1.6% or 50,760 shares. Leisure Cap holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,034 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 45,643 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx accumulated 3,101 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Roosevelt Inv Gru holds 0.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 45,181 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Putnam Investments Lc reported 1,501 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Bancorporation invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,876 shares or 0% of the stock. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bluestein R H And accumulated 3,480 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 9,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,282 are owned by Neumann Capital Lc.

