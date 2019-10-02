Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake; Embraer S A (ERJ) Share Value Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 205,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 150,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.42M shares traded or 116.28% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 04/04/2018 – Embraer Escapes Class-Action Suit; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 17/05/2018 – Embraer Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 03/05/2018 – Embraer: Contract Has a Value of $705M

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 242.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 15,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 1.52M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,352 shares to 36,924 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,307 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).