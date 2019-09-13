Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Upped Mastercard (MA) Stake; Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose While Grimes & Company Decreased Stake by $1.50 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99 million shares traded or 45.52% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 11,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 71,352 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, down from 82,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.58. About 1.68M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $619.57M for 18.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru owns 2,332 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rodgers Brothers owns 23,514 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 12,015 shares. 5,347 were accumulated by Montecito Natl Bank And. Oakworth Cap stated it has 3,986 shares. Blair William And Company Il has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.02% or 31,201 shares. Moreover, Cadinha And Limited has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Viking Fund Management Ltd has 1.57% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 44,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,631 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,404 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Company invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Omers Administration has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 87,800 shares. Barrett Asset Lc reported 0% stake.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invmnt Grade Cor (LQD) by 16,613 shares to 556,784 shares, valued at $69.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,973 shares to 83,575 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 50,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,880 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).