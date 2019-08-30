Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Williams (WSM) Holding; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 12,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 395,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, up from 382,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 865,520 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 1,381 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, up from 88,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 9,280 shares to 395,115 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 6,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,889 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Schwartz Counsel owns 0.3% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 100,000 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 10,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.11% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.18% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Vision Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 19,598 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 14,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.31% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 119 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Com reported 6,908 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc reported 0.11% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 1.71M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Midas Management Corp holds 1.33% or 55,500 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership holds 101 shares. 111,242 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc Com (NYSE:NLY) by 125,955 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HIW) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,085 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 46 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 126,738 shares. New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 144,750 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P. Sg Americas stated it has 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Echo Street Capital Ltd holds 82,759 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 18,611 are owned by Prudential Finance. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 105,884 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 30,155 shares. Capstone Invest invested in 0.11% or 35,592 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 40,914 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co reported 6,654 shares. 5,741 were reported by Utah Retirement.