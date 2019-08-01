Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $28.23 Million as Shares Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 42,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 483,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.86M, up from 441,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma holds 1.65% or 38,510 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 4.81% or 45,483 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.88 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 276,002 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank And has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nordea Investment Management holds 0.46% or 821,686 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,971 shares. Cap Limited Ca reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Inv Co accumulated 16,350 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 4.96% or 68,418 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.63 million shares. Amer Management has invested 2.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fairfield Bush & Com owns 6,840 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested in 0.57% or 14,245 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 5.91% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.43% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California Employees Retirement owns 671,105 shares. Citigroup stated it has 269,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 373,816 shares. Westwood Holdings Group reported 44,433 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 8,943 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 4.32M shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). S Muoio Co Limited Liability reported 6,138 shares stake. Shelton Capital Management owns 5,140 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 14,593 shares. Soros Fund Management Llc invested in 0.99% or 618,247 shares.