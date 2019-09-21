Holder Maplelane Capital Has Increased Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Stake; Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $300,656

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 198,303 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.36M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 4.85 million shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 265,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Barr E S reported 0.14% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 494,842 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 3.36% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Banque Pictet & Cie has 95,706 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 439,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,588 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 78,313 shares. Investors has 8.04M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,846 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 14,770 shares. 8,884 are held by Regions Financial.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 1,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 47,106 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 36 shares stake. 269,029 are held by Prudential Fincl. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 120,845 shares. Champlain Prns Ltd invested in 101,095 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 545,660 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 24,653 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 67,599 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 13,310 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,900 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 22,035 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 15,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

