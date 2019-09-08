Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Position; As Plantronics New (PLT) Market Valuation Declined, Trellus Management Company Raised Position

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 27,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 57,819 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 155,131 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 263,911 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 5,762 shares stake. Dupont Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 242,747 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Fisher Asset Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Moreover, Voya Invest Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 182,139 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 220,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,985 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.12M shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,349 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 364,308 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsr Ltd holds 143,867 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,180 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,715 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 179,806 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has 1.6% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 1.98M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,403 shares. Eqis owns 0.08% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 22,795 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 8,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.07% or 44,865 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Friess has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Amer Grp stated it has 85,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,951 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Spark Inv Mgmt Lc owns 52,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,321 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 82,707 shares.