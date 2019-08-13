Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Raised Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stake; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Jd Com (JD) as Stock Price Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 932,967 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 37,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 47,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.31B market cap company. The stock increased 12.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 32.64 million shares traded or 160.52% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 156,060 shares to 830,454 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 366,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 153.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.