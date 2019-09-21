Holder Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7779. About 267,940 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,366 shares to 107,017 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & (XGNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt reported 1,551 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,948 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 290,678 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 6,436 were reported by Ativo Llc. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 185,625 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 4,604 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 118,600 are held by Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.11 million shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 44,891 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 2.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 355,263 shares. Coastline owns 19,690 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 355,803 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3.12% or 5,838 shares in its portfolio. 166,396 were reported by Randolph Inc. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 1,150 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Honeywell a Buy? – Nasdaq" on August 31, 2019