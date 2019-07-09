Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; As Jpmorgan (JPM) Market Value Rose, Iberiabank Lowered by $482,982 Its Position

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 11,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,256 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, up from 258,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 121,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.45 million are owned by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. Buckhead Management Llc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 107,302 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 92,886 shares. Greenwich Investment Mgmt reported 17,319 shares. Grimes & Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,673 shares. M Kraus And has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,463 shares. Geller Ltd holds 0.12% or 3,624 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 1.27% or 40,142 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 169,151 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.32% or 9.26M shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Rate Cut Hopes, Oil Bounce – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Com holds 3,518 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank & holds 28,179 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,781 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 56.17 million shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 2.67M shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 260,330 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 3.12% or 273,739 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP owns 10,530 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 38,321 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Mngmt LP has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Hawaiian Bank owns 71,564 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Millennium Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05 million shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,844 shares to 215,300 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.