Holder Malaga Cove Capital Upped Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position; Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $962,311

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 137,473 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,943 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134,000, down from 154,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 164,734 shares traded or 51.91% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 2.48M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 59,810 shares to 135,578 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 139,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).