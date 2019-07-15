Holder Main Street Research Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Holding

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 412,946 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has 1.28 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny owns 1.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 169,187 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 32,946 shares. Conning holds 849,926 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.48% or 39.55M shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 1.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 101,238 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 2.62 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Boston Rech has 66,936 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Lincluden Mgmt holds 227,174 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company holds 30,875 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers reported 33,326 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,280 shares. Moreover, Godsey Gibb Assoc has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 709 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 667 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 2.04% or 50,190 shares in its portfolio. 80,000 were reported by Nwi Mngmt L P. Blue Inc owns 5,590 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 738 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc owns 700 shares. Town And Country Savings Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 40,079 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Spc has 232 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 51 shares.