Holder Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding; Wasatch Advisors Raised Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) as Share Price Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 171,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.10M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 317,651 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 349.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 36,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 46,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 590,552 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting PDCO Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Patterson Companies Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Patterson Companies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 217,205 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $120.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).