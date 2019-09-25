Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Upped Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake; M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose While Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.18M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 183,426 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 191,044 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

