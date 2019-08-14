Holder Mackenzie Financial Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $408,147

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 8,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 68,252 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 60,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 11,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 165,862 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 176,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 156,916 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 76,460 shares to 437,145 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 24,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Apogee Enterprises (APOG) and Engaged Capital Enter Confidentiality Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) and Encourages APOG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap reported 111,900 shares stake. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 4,135 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.58M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 162,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 21,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Rice Hall James Associates Lc has 379,815 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,156 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 50 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). 70,416 were reported by Falcon Point Limited Liability Corp. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 6,886 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 29,102 shares.

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.76M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 5,790 shares. Horseman Capital Management invested in 0.25% or 10,000 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 3,426 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 16,762 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 7,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.73% or 262,055 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Com has 0.57% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,184 are held by Smith Moore And. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 444,548 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). American Company Tx reported 0.27% stake.